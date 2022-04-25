Report indicates driver injured after falling asleep

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized in San Jose after a vehicle plowed through his home’s fence and pinned him against the home. The San Jose Fire Department said crews were called at around 3:06 p.m. to the 5600 block of Bluegrass Lane just south of Blossom Hill Road and west of Almaden Expressway in South San Jose. Arriving units found an SUV had smashed through a fence and had pinned a man between the vehicle and the building. Firefighters extricated him and he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. It was not clear whether the driver of the SUV was injured and there was no immediate word if drugs or alcohol were involved.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO