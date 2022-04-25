Report indicates driver injured after falling asleep

Three people were hurt after a mid-day two-vehicle crash on Highway 65 near Route H in Pettis County.
The post One person seriously hurt, two with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Holden woman was injured after her vehicle struck animals in the roadway Saturday in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2013 Honda CR-V, driven by 63-year-old Brenda L. Nave of Holden , was on Missouri 58 at South Shimel Road at 6 p.m., when it struck two animals in the roadway. The vehicle then crossed the center of the highway and came to rest in the westbound lane, facing east.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A Chula driver was hospitalized after a vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol reports, Christian Nelson, 25, was the driver of a motorcycle that struck a passenger vehicle which was turning left onto 1st Street in Albany. The accident happened at the intersection of Alanthus Street as both vehicles had been traveling southbound.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Friday night just after 9 p.m. Jasper County E911 were alerted to a tractor trailer crash at the CR100 overpass of I-44 westbound. Multiple vehicles involved. Screenshot during crash event. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Sarcoxie Police, Mercy Ambulance and others responded to the scene near the Joplin Regional Stockyards. Carthage Fire Dept requested assistance from...
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Two people have been charged after a crash, police chase, and stabbing of a young child Monday in Blue Springs, Missouri. Blue Springs police were originally dispatched to the area of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 to investigate a crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WTVO) — A carjacker beat up a 72-year-old Texas woman, stole her car, then crashed and was killed a short time later, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said Shirlene Hernandez had stopped at a gas station and was on her way into the business when a man grabbed her, […]
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where a GMC Sierra pickup carrying 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate after the crash, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized in San Jose after a vehicle plowed through his home’s fence and pinned him against the home.
The San Jose Fire Department said crews were called at around 3:06 p.m. to the 5600 block of Bluegrass Lane just south of Blossom Hill Road and west of Almaden Expressway in South San Jose.
Arriving units found an SUV had smashed through a fence and had pinned a man between the vehicle and the building. Firefighters extricated him and he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
It was not clear whether the driver of the SUV was injured and there was no immediate word if drugs or alcohol were involved.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said that an apparent hit-and-run road rage incident in Johnson County hurt one child on Friday morning. According to the KHP Crash Logs, around 9:35 a.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu from Minnesota was heading southbound on I-35 when the Malibu was sideswiped by a vehicle due […]
Comments / 0