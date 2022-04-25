Former Boston Police Union President Pleads Guilty To Child Rape Charges
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Monday, a former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association pleaded guilty to 21 counts of child rape and sexual assault over more than a two-decade period of time. According to Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 67-year-old Patrick Rose appeared in Suffolk Superior...
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley's mother. Jury selection is...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former cadet and now current firefighter Elliot Bishai pleaded guilty to his involvement in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Bishai appeared in front of Magistrate Robin Meriweather in D.C. District Court Monday morning to enter a guilty plea to entering or remaining on restricted grounds. It carries a maximum one-year prison sentence.
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A trial kicked off on Tuesday for a veteran of the New York Police Department accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol, in the latest test for prosecutors trying to add to a streak of convictions. At the trial's opening, jurors...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
The family Bijan Ghaisar, who was killed by U.S. Park Police during a traffic stop in 2017, is asking the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute the officers involved, after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares dropped the case. Miyares filed to have the case against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard...
An off-duty Trenton police officer helped stop a bank robbery minutes after the doors opened at a Wells Fargo branch Tuesday morning. Trenton Police Officer Ja'Neice Worley was working security for Wells Fargo. She watched as a man pointed a loaded gun at an employee and demanded cash. Worley got...
