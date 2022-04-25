ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz discusses HC Doug Pederson's offense and the addition of Evan Engram

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense under former head coach Urban Meyer didn’t fit the players on his roster very well. Tight end Chris Manhertz told “Jaguars Drive Time” on Saturday that he likes how new head coach Doug Pederson tailors his offense to his player’s skillsets and raved about the addition of free agent Evan Engram.

“I think it’s very complementary and what I mean by that is that it’s pretty much tailored by what the players can bring to the table,” Manhertz said about Pederson’s system. “And that has also been a point of emphasis for us as an offense and what coach wants. It’s going to be tailored to the skillsets, the best skillsets on this team. So for me as a player, you really can’t go wrong with that.”

Manhertz is ecstatic about the addition of Engram, the former New York Giants tight end, and a former first-round pick. He said it was a great move that the Jaguars made this offseason and called him a ‘hell of a player.’

“Watching from afar as a tight end, you see the type of dynamic player that he is,” he said. “He can stretch the field. He’s fast, he’s almost like a big receiver in a sense.”

Manhertz said the addition of Engram puts the defense in a bind where they have to pick their poison because he can burn linebackers deep and out-body defensive backs.

The overhaul to the tight end room was much-needed this offseason that should help second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense progress this season.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 WRs the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the 2022 NFL draft where it is likely they come away with a new addition to the wide receiver room. While both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have remained bullish on developing the talent currently in the room, there is too much value to be had during the draft at the position to pass up an opportunity on Day 2.
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants fill 2 huge needs; Eagles swap picks with Jets; Steelers blockbuster trade into top 10 for a QB | Full 1st-round mock

It is finally NFL Draft week. The time for mock drafts is almost over. Thursday night, the real thing happens. This is the most wide-open draft in recent memory. It’s Monday, and still nobody knows who is going to be picked No. 1 overall. It’s at least possible that no quarterback is picked in the top 10. And generally, nobody seems to actually know what teams in the Top 10 will do, which impacts the rest of the order.
ClutchPoints

Jaguars’ front office in shambles over who to select No. 1 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just days away and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make the first pick overall on Thursday. They’ve had plenty of time to evaluate this rookie class, but it sounds like there isn’t a consensus top option within the organization. We’ll see how it plays out, but this franchise is running rampant figuring out who to take first overall.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

