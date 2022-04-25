ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of School Traffic Enforcement Project 2022

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
With the end of school year approaching, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its annual "End of School" traffic enforcement project. This project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation- Highway Safety Office, will allow for increased traffic enforcement efforts in and around the various school zones in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.

Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms) and non-compliance with seat belt laws. There will be strict enforcement of the flashing yellow school zones. Fines over $600 could be levied for speeding violations through a school zone during the times of operation.

This project will be conducted from May 2 to May 25, 2022. Drivers are reminded to be aware of the flashing yellow lights and obey speed limits around elementary schools.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

