Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Results

The Lincoln Police Department conducted their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” drug impaired driving campaign on April 20, 2022. This coincided with the national campaign that was conducted April 18 through April 24, 2022. During that time, officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.

The following citations were issued by officers participating in the enforcement project:

Speeding Warnings 4

Traffic Signal Warning 3

Stop Sign Warnings 3

Seat Belt Violation Warning 1

No Insurance Citation 1

No Insurance Warnings 5

No Valid Registration Citation 1

No Valid Registration Warnings 4

Miscellaneous Traffic Citations 6

Miscellaneous Traffic Warnings 14

Driving Under Suspension 1

MIP Citation 1

DUI Citations 2

DUI-Drugs Citations 2

DRE Evaluations- no arrest 2

Total Citations 14

Total Warnings 34