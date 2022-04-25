ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Results

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 1 day ago

The Lincoln Police Department conducted their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” drug impaired driving campaign on April 20, 2022. This coincided with the national campaign that was conducted April 18 through April 24, 2022. During that time, officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.

The following citations were issued by officers participating in the enforcement project:

Speeding Warnings 4

Traffic Signal Warning 3

Stop Sign Warnings 3

Seat Belt Violation Warning 1

No Insurance Citation 1

No Insurance Warnings 5

No Valid Registration Citation 1

No Valid Registration Warnings 4

Miscellaneous Traffic Citations 6

Miscellaneous Traffic Warnings 14

Driving Under Suspension 1

MIP Citation 1

DUI Citations 2

DUI-Drugs Citations 2

DRE Evaluations- no arrest 2

Total Citations 14

Total Warnings 34

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
324
Followers
837
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy