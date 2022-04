FAYETTEVILLE — Braydon Webb's original plan was to play football after high school. He was a good middle linebacker at McKinney Boyd High School in the Dallas area, and baseball was more of an offseason activity for a while. By the time Webb decided to pursue college baseball, he hadn't been recruited by many schools because of splitting time with football. He decided to go to Grayson Community College in Denison, Texas, to hone his skills. ...

