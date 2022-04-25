ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephanie Van Ruler & Shalee Hoffman

siouxcountyradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Van Ruler & Shalee Hoffman share about "All Kids Can" which...

siouxcountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Swimming
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
KOEL 950 AM

Let it Grow: Cedar Falls is Encouraging “No Mow May”

Ask any homeowner, myself included if they take pride in their yard. Inevitably, the answer is a quick and firm yes. I know I love a good-looking yard and, while I may sometimes dread mowing it, it also feels so good to see the results after, and they know others will see it too as they drive, walk, or bike by. I also live on a very popular street for walkers and bikers, so it's doubly important for us to have a nice yard.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
B100

Cement Masons vs Iowa Pranksters

I live in an apartment building that has seen a lot of work around the area over the last year. From the roads, the buildings, and now the sidewalks. With new sidewalks comes wet cement. The building I live in has a lot of families which means a lot of...
IOWA STATE
WMDT.com

Plantation Lakes golf course hosts charity for Howard T Ennis School

MILLSBORO, Del.- Nearly 30 teams of golfers hit the links Sunday morning at the Plantation Lakes Golf Course in Millsboro, with the goal of raising 10,000 dollars for Howard T. Ennis School for special needs children. Many of the students helped to volunteer taking donations and selling T-shirts for the...
MILLSBORO, DE
The Pueblo Chieftain

Miss Rodeo America visits students at Vineland Elementary School

The eyes of over 300 Vineland Elementary School students were locked on the face of Miss Rodeo America on Monday, when she came to the school to talk to them about rodeo. Hailey Frederiksen travels around the nation as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's official representative. At Vineland Elementary, she led an assembly about the sport of rodeo, the importance of sportsmanship and hard work.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy