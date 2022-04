JANESVILLE A planned reduction of teachers for the 2022-23 school year at Janesville’s elementary schools will reduce the number of classrooms in certain grade levels from three to two at five schools. The Janesville School District’s staffing plan for the 2022-23 academic year will cut one staff member at Lincoln, Madison, Monroe and Roosevelt elementary schools and two at Van Buren Elementary School. The district will also use state Achievement...

