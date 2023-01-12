ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Hughes, Synchrony Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Baker Hughes Company BKR to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion before the opening bell. Baker Hughes shares gained 0.3% to $31.17 in after-hours trading.
