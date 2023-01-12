Read full article on original website
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Baker Hughes, Synchrony Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Baker Hughes Company BKR to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion before the opening bell. Baker Hughes shares gained 0.3% to $31.17 in after-hours trading.
Southwest Airlines to pay pilots millions in bonuses as 'gratitude' for working during meltdown: CNN
CNN estimates the bonus pay could be around $45 million. Southwest employs some 9,400 pilots, who are expected to be paid 50% of their regular pay.
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores
Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers, causing blight and frustrating local officials and retailers.
Did the economy end 2022 with a bang or a whimper?
Recession alarm bells are sounding. But are they premature?
