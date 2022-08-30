Read full article on original website
Target is bringing its A-game this Labor Day sale — here are 20 of the best deals
Target is always here to help us get our home decorated, kitchen set up and wardrobe filled out — and, well, also to show us a ton of things we never knew we needed (but we do). Right now, the retailer is having a huge Labor Day sale, with pieces for the home, wardrobe, kitchen, outdoor area and more all nicely discounted.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
20 Amazon products our readers loved in August
This month saw readers shopping for products to keep their pearly whites pearly and white, survive the late summer humidity and clean the bathroom without the elbow grease. From dishcloths to desiccants, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in August.
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Parents nationwide are finding their back-to-school dollars aren't going as far as they once did. Inflation is at levels decades high, with prices spiking for groceries, gas, home goods and just about everything needed to run a household.
Oil's still well for energy stocks
Move over, Big Tech: Oil just might be the new FAANG.
Labor Day 2022: What's open, what's closed
Labor Day, which recognizes the labor movement in the United States, also marks the end of summer and beginning of fall during the first Monday in September.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
CNN
