One of A Kind Building In Victoria Used to Be Several Businesses

Let's start with the carnival. There will be over twenty rides. You will be able to ride all you want with the unlimited wristbands that will be available for the ENTIRE WEEKEND. Unlimited wristbands will be $20.00 on Thursday, May 28th, and $30.00, Friday, May 29th - Sunday, May 1st. One thing, I love about this carnival, is that they set up behind the Community Center, which means, that even if it rains, it will NOT be muddy. It also features rides that we normally don't see in Victoria. Including a rare mobile coaster and a couple of rides that bring back nostalgia. The carnival is presented by Tally Amusement.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO