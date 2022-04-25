ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Chief Winstrom confirms name of officer Involved in April 4 shooting

Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAegc_0fJjzG2l00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is releasing the following statement:

In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer Involved Shooting. Beginning this week, as required by law, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will be releasing documents in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information Act relative to this incident. Any future requests for documents must also be made through a FOIA request and will be provided via the FOIA process as legally allowable.

Officer Schurr remains on administrative leave, stripped of his police powers, until the conclusion of the Michigan State Police investigation into potential criminal charges and the completion of GRPD’s Internal Affairs investigation to determine whether all applicable departmental polices were followed.

BACKGROUND:

The City of Grand Rapids has a long-standing practice of withholding names of any employee under investigation until the conclusion of an administrative investigation. Additionally, while it has been a long-standing practice of the Grand Rapids Police Department to withhold the name of individuals who have not been arrested or charged with a crime – a practice which applies to all public employees, police officers, and members of the public – police reform requires evaluating many long-standing practices to ensure our actions are consistent with the best interests of the community and the individuals involved. City Management, GRPD, the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, and the Human Resources Department will be assessing our current practice and may explore potential adjustments going forward.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Police Reform#Foia#The Michigan State Police#Grpd#Internal Affairs
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia settles with widow of Black man killed by state trooper for $4.8 million, attorneys say

(CNN) — The widow of Julian E. Lewis, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Georgia state trooper in August 2020, will receive a $4.8 million settlement from the state, attorneys representing the family said. “While the record-making settlement does not bring back her husband for widow Betty Lewis and other family and loved […] The post Georgia settles with widow of Black man killed by state trooper for $4.8 million, attorneys say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Police shoot 'hero' after he disarms gunman, is mistaken for suspect, lawyer says

A former high school football champion whose lawyer said he disarmed a gunman during a fight at a California restaurant and was shot by police remained hospitalized Thursday. Attorney Adante Pointer called K’aun Green, 20, a “hero” who prevented a shooting inside the La Victoria restaurant early Sunday before a San Jose police officer opened fire, striking Green.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Woman found dead in Raleigh, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say a woman was found dead in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon. Police say they received a suspicious call to 2855 Old Austin Peay before 6 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased. Police say the cause of death is unknown at the time. This is an […]
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

34
Followers
206
Post
719
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids is the second-largest city in Michigan and the county seat of Kent County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy