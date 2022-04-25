Chief Winstrom confirms name of officer Involved in April 4 shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is releasing the following statement:

In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer Involved Shooting. Beginning this week, as required by law, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will be releasing documents in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information Act relative to this incident. Any future requests for documents must also be made through a FOIA request and will be provided via the FOIA process as legally allowable.

Officer Schurr remains on administrative leave, stripped of his police powers, until the conclusion of the Michigan State Police investigation into potential criminal charges and the completion of GRPD’s Internal Affairs investigation to determine whether all applicable departmental polices were followed.

BACKGROUND:

The City of Grand Rapids has a long-standing practice of withholding names of any employee under investigation until the conclusion of an administrative investigation. Additionally, while it has been a long-standing practice of the Grand Rapids Police Department to withhold the name of individuals who have not been arrested or charged with a crime – a practice which applies to all public employees, police officers, and members of the public – police reform requires evaluating many long-standing practices to ensure our actions are consistent with the best interests of the community and the individuals involved. City Management, GRPD, the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, and the Human Resources Department will be assessing our current practice and may explore potential adjustments going forward.