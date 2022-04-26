Costs have nearly doubled on this local bridge project

Costs have nearly doubled for a bridge under construction on Price Road/Ga. 136 at the Hall-Dawson County line. - photo by Scott Rogers

Costs have nearly doubled for a bridge under construction on Price Road/Ga. 136 at the Hall-Dawson County line, according to Hall County road documents.

The bridge was built in 1956 over the Chestatee River, and replacing it was estimated to cost $4.8 million in 2020. By March, the estimate was up to $5.7 million, and now, the cost has jumped to $10.4 million. Transportation officials did not have clear explanations as to why the price tag changed so drastically.

SueAnne Decker, district preconstruction engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation, said at a recent transportation meeting she didn’t know why costs have spiked with the bridge project particularly, but in general, prices are “going sky high as Georgia is growing and demand for materials gets higher.” Decker was speaking earlier this month at a technical committee meeting of the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“We’re seeing a lot of cost estimates coming in over our original budget,” Decker said. “That isn’t the only bridge we’ve had significant increases on.”

She cited another bridge in Oconee County that saw its budget rise to $15 million from $11 million.

“It’s not an uncommon phenomenon right now,” Decker said.

In following up with GDOT officials, spokeswoman Melodii Peoples confirmed that “construction costs did increase drastically in the past year.”

She didn't have specific information about the bridge project, however.

County officials are still wondering about the spike in costs as well, with Joseph Boyd, the MPO’s transportation planning director, saying he expected questions about it from the MPO’s Policy Committee, which gives the final OK to MPO actions and is set to meet May 10.

“That is a big jump,” Boyd said in an email to The Times. “I know project costs definitely change and oftentimes do go up as the project actually gets programmed.”

Work is well underway on the project, which was awarded to a contractor in 2021 and had lane closures in February so workers could pour concrete. The project is estimated to be complete by July 2023.

The bridge, which serves as a key artery for northwest Hall County motorists trying to reach Ga. 400 in Dawson, had been described in a state report as “functionally obsolete due to the narrow deck width.”