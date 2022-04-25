ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser Announces New Intelligence-Led Policing Unit Focusing on Violent Crime

dc.gov
 1 day ago

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the Violent Crime Impact Team (VCIT), a collaborative effort between local and federal partners to remove illegal firearms from the community and apprehend armed criminals. The focus of VCIT is to reduce violent...

mayor.dc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

DC police chief addresses 'unacceptable' uptick in violent crime

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Residents of Washington, D.C., experienced another violent week, what the district's police chief is calling an "unacceptable" rise in violent crime. A sniper recently took aim near a school, injuring four people, including a 12-year-old girl. There was also an officer-involved shooting in a residential area and at the Peruvian Ambassador's residence.
MENTAL HEALTH
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Fake' agents who 'infiltrated White House Secret Service' will be RELEASED from custody: Judge rejects ties to Pakistani intelligence after it was revealed 'imposters' were tipped off by federal agents

A judge in Washington D.C. denied on Tuesday federal prosecutors' motion to detain the two men impersonating federal agents because he says he isn't convinced that there are links to Pakistan intelligence. He also claimed that deleting social media posts wasn't proof that the other defendant would tamper with evidence,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Police treat theft of new plaque for black man hounded by officers as hate crime

Police say the theft of a blue plaque commemorating a black man who drowned after being hounded by officers is a hate crime.The memorial to David Oluwale was taken from Leeds Bridge hours after it was unveiled in the city centre, close to the spot where he died in the River Aire in 1969.The plaque read: “A British citizen, he came to Leeds from Nigeria in 1949 in search of a better life.“Hounded to his death near Leeds Bridge, two policemen were imprisoned for their crimes.”It’s appalling, but it demonstrates their weakness. Racist graffiti, theft, & criminal damage are the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Mpd#Vcit#Fbi#Atf#Dea
BBC

Number of US police officers murdered up by 59% - FBI

Murders of police officers rose by nearly 60% during 2021, amid a wider rise in violent crime across the US, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Mr Wray said 73 officers were killed in the line of duty last year. Murders of all kinds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
The Independent

Raymond Spencer: Person of interest identified in Washington DC shooting takes his own life, police say

Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, the person of interest identified in a shooting that wounded four people and sent scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response, took his own life, police said.Spencer was initially identified from a video he posted on social media appearing to show gunshots fired from the vantage point of an upper-floor window. The post that misspelled “Shool shooting,” appeared “authentic”, said Washington metropolitan police chief Robert Contee, adding they were uncertain if the footage was streamed live or was posted after the incident. The police had issued a bulletin with photographs of Spencer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Arbery killers' sentencing for hate crimes moved to August

A federal judge Wednesday postponed sentencing for the white men convicted of hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery until Aug. 8. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood agreed to push sentencing hearings back one week after prosecutors cited a scheduling conflict. She scheduled the three defendants to be sentenced individually during hearings spaced two hours apart.
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy