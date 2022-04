A woman in south Texas charged with murder for what law enforcement called a “self-induced” abortion has been released from jail and prosecutors have moved to dismiss the case against her following international outrage as abortion rights groups rally in her defence.Gocha Allen Ramirez, district attorney for the state’s 229th Judicial District, said in a statement shared with The Independent that his office will file a motion to dismiss the indictment against 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera on 11 April, finding that she “cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”Ms Herrera was released from Starr County jail...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO