MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 40 million Americans owe more than a trillion dollars in student loan debt. This week, the Department of Education announced fixes to the system that could bring relief — or even immediate forgiveness — to millions of borrowers. Experts say they don’t know exactly how many people will get their loan balances wiped clean. “The system was rigged for people like me,” said adjunct professor Justine Hope Blau. Adjunct professor Justine Hope Blau, who graduated film school in 1991, said she borrowed $39,000, but now faces around $260,000 of debt. “I’m 66 and it keeps growing,” Blau said. She...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO