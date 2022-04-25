ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

End-Of-Semester Tips to Help Faculty with Student Athletes

 1 day ago

Thank you for all of your hard work with our student athletes this semester. I wanted to reach out as we get closer to finals week to remind you that I can provide support if you are having any...

blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Sandusky Register

Local athletes sign letters of intent

Perkins seniors Elizabeth Ziegler and Daniel Zirkle signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports on Monday in the Perkins Learning Commons. Ziegler will play NCAA Division I volleyball at Western Illinois. Zirkle will be a thrower on Division II Ashland's track and field team. Two other local...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
Current Publishing

Noblesville senior among student athletes to be recognized by National Football Foundation

Noblesville’s Guy Griffey, a senior at Hamilton Heights High School, is one of 16 Hoosier students set to receive a $1,000 college scholarship from the Central Indiana chapter of the National Football Foundation. The award will be presented at the chapter’s May 15 annual Student Athlete Banquet. The event will be held at the Primo South Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WGAU

Top Bulldog athletes honored

Nakobe Dean (football) was named the Vince Dooley Athlete of the Year, while Mollie Belisle (soccer) was named the Liz Murphey Athlete of the Year at the Dawgs Choice Awards Ceremony hosted by the University of Georgia Athletic Association on Monday night. The Dawgs Choice Awards, supported by The Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
WNYT

Moratorium means student athletes can wear hair beads for now

The State Public High School Athletic Association is now accused of violating Federal and State anti-discrimination laws by banning student athletes from wearing hair beads. The accusation comes from the State Education Department. The NYSPHSAA put a temporary hold on the ban this afternoon, but the State Department says that...
HIGH SCHOOL
WTRF

WATCH: Tour WVU’s new Athletic Performance Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 300 student-athletes at WVU are enjoying the benefits of the completed Athletic Performance Center, which opened in the fall. The facility, which formerly housed the natatorium, is now a training hub for all West Virginia Olympic sport athletes, featuring top of the line strength and conditioning equipment, athletic training services, a nutrition fueling station, team locker rooms, various staff offices and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere North boys’ basketball team had best grades in their division

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The season may be over for boys’ basketball, but one local school is still collecting wins. The Belvidere North High School boys’ basketball team won the “Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.” Their head coach said that the team talks a lot about being committed versus interested. The team broke […]
BELVIDERE, IL
#Track And Field#Volleyball
WYFF4.com

Byrnes High School appoints new Athletic Director

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg Disrict Five Schools has named Dr. Russell Howard as the new Athletic Director for James F. Byrnes High School, the district said in a press release. Howard's appointment was unanimously approved by the District Five Board of Trustees. Howard first arrived at Byrnes High School...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Villages Daily Sun

Local athletes wrap up successful competition

Eight days, nearly 30 different sports and more than 2,000 medals awarded — those are numbers only The Villages Senior Games can produce. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Senior Games returned with a bang, wrapping up eight days of competition across The Villages on Sunday. More than 1,900 athletes took part in 29 events between April 16 and 24 at various facilities around the community during the event. That widespread participation among athletes ranging from 50 to nearly 100 is an inspiration in every iteration of the Senior Games, said Pam Henry, the recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
bloomberglaw.com

NCAA Athletes Will Need a New Playbook to Score on Tax Day

College sports generate approximately $19 billion in annual revenue. Yet until July 1, 2021, college athletes could not profit from their name, image, and likeness, or NIL. As a result of recent state laws and an interim policy from the National Collegiate Athletic Association that allow student athletes to receive compensation for their NIL, collegiate athletes across the country are earning revenue by signing NIL deals with major companies and brands. It is estimated that the NIL market will exceed $500 million this year. However, NIL compensation may be a curveball for collegiate athletes paying taxes—many for the first time—and qualifying for financial aid and grants.
INCOME TAX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dawn Williamson takes over as RPS 205 Director of Athletics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Public School District 205 has a new leader of its athletics department. Dawn Williamson recently was hired as the district’s director of athletics overseeing sports in all the Rockford schools. Williamson comes from Beloit College where she spent the past several years working in numerous roles. Most recently, she was the Director […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MinnPost

What sports psychologists do — for athletes and non-athletes

People assume that the streets are paved with gold for a 7-foot-tall basketball player — that at that height, achieving the pinnacle of athletic success should be as easy as a slam dunk. But the truth is that participation in competitive athletics, while offering many benefits, can also cause stress, anxiety and even bouts of depression for young participants.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur to welcome LHSAA state softball tournament this weekend

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Softball Tournament will be held at North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur. Semifinals will take place on Friday, April 29, and finals will be held on Saturday, April 30. “On behalf of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, our entire staff, and Executive...
SULPHUR, LA
ESPN

Mark Emmert to step down as NCAA president by June 30, 2023

NCAA president Mark Emmert will be stepping down once his replacement is selected and in place or on June 30, 2023, the organization announced on Tuesday. An NCAA release said Emmert and the NCAA board of governors reached a mutual agreement to have him step aside. "Throughout my tenure I've...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

