ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Ziggi’s Coffee Signs New Franchisees in Illinois

QSR magazine
 1 day ago

Ziggi’s Coffee welcomes new franchise owners to the Ziggi’s Coffee family. Brandon and Kiley Chaplain are planning to open their new Ziggi’s location in Marion, Illinois. As active members in this community, Marion was the perfect place to open their Ziggi’s location...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Marion, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Marion, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Marion, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Business
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Kat Kountry 105

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Coffee Franchise#The Franchise Team
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store expected to open in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A grocery store is expected to open its doors once again in the community of Poca. The Putnam County Development Authority tells 13 News that the buyer intends to keep a grocery store in the plaza. The issue had been a big concern for community members concerned about not having […]
POCA, WV
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WKMI

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food52

This Frozen Coffee Is as Quick as Instant Coffee (But It Actually Tastes Good)

For someone who lives and breathes food and beverage, I am certifiably not a coffee snob. I own zero coffee equipment, have no caffeine routine, and have never made coffee at home. It’s not that I don’t like stuff, I’m just deeply un-fussy about it. Pass me the $1 bodega brew or even that $7 latte (thanks, NYC)—I’m fine with either. Until about a month ago, having to go out for coffee hadn’t been an issue; I’d been working in person or was at school where a cup of Joe was never too far away. Now that my job is mostly remote, I've been looking for a low-lift way to have coffee at home without having to invest any money, or precious storage space, in equipment. Enter Cometeer.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Grazing Boards Meet Ramadan: How Women Entrepreneurs Are Bringing This Instagram Trend to the Halal Table

The past few years, our social media feeds have been flooded with photo after photo of beautifully arranged charcuterie and cheese boards with dried fruit, nuts, and more — grazing boards, as they’re often called. The grazing boards comeback reached its peak in the midst of the global pandemic, thanks in part to social media, but also because of the unique needs they meet. Grazing boards can be customized to fit every eating style or occasion, which means they’re a good idea in any season and for any gathering. During the pandemic, a lot of us were looking for unique ways to safely gather outdoors, and often these grazing boards — or larger grazing tables — became a way to do it.
RICHMOND, TX
i95 ROCK

A Retail Therapy Road Trip Around Connecticut

In this age of Amazon and Door Dash, listening to the cries of 'Shop Local' ringing out, I love blowing my disposable income out there in Connecticut's retail landscape. Exploring new shops that opened up since the last time I drove through is one of my favorite things. I like...
Mashed

How A 4-Year-Old Accidentally Ordered $230 Worth Of Coffee

Kids can be cute when it comes to food. They like to play with their food (but really, who hasn't done that when they were younger?), and they can be quite the picky eaters. But kids are a bit more serious about their food than we probably give them credit for — after all, if Junior wants pizza, chocolate, or a Happy Meal, you can be sure that the kid will do anything to get it.
GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy