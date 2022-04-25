ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Drew Van Leuvan Joins Farm Burger as Culinary Director

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrassfed burger joint Farm Burger announced their new culinary director, Drew Van Leuvan. A long-time veteran of the Atlanta restaurant scene, Van Leuvan joins Farm Burger with over 27 years of experience in fine-dining and a passion for local farming and sourcing. Van Leuvan is a graduate of the...

