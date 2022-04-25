ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, DE

Howard W. Allen, devoted father, grandfather

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward W. “Peck” Allen, 83, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie and son Jeffrey, all of Bridgeville. Many referred to Howard as “Peck”, a life-lasting nickname after his father who passed away when he was 18. Howard worked at DuPont for 22 years,...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

James Stephen Doonan, loved his family

James Stephen Doonan, 83, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born May 9, 1938, in Racine, Wis., son of the late Stephen and Ruth (Eggert) Doonan. Mr. Doonan worked as an experimental technician with heavy-duty equipment for many years. He had many interests and hobbies. Mr. Doonan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and splitting wood. Above all, Mr. Doonan loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Loved by many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dave Robinson passes away but forever friends always in play

Friends are forever - A close friend, Dr. Dave Robinson, who moved inside the concentric circles of coaches and church people and educators from Caesar Rodney and Cape Henlopen, passed away at home Sunday night surrounded by his family. Back in 2004, Dave and I were standing behind the batting cage watching Cape softball play Caravel for the state championship. It was Memorial Day weekend, and Cape head coach Bill Cordrey, a Vietnam veteran, was wearing a flag pin on his Cape coaching shirt. Dave said to me, “I want you to know I’m nominating you for the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame. I’m doing it because of what you do for kids. It’s always kids first with you, and I respect that.” I said to Dave, “Please, say no more. I was inducted five minutes ago. The moment a friend like you said, ‘I’m nominating you for the hall of fame,’ I was in. I've already left the banquet. Now let's get back to the ball game.” Cape lost that game 1-0, and I wanted so badly for the Silver Fox Bill Cordrey to win a state championship, but sports are the penultimate smackdown arena.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mabel Townsend Bender, post office retiree

Mabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home Saturday, April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side. Mabel was born April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards. Mabel retired after 25 years from the U.S. Postal Service, as the postmistress of the Clarksville post office. She was a lifetime member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member and board member of the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro and a member of the La Rosso Capello Red Hat Society. Mabel attended Saint George’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Emma Hall, profound sense of humor

Emma Hall, born July 19, 1935, affectionately known to family and friends as “Aunt Emma,” gained her angel wings Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Emma attended William C. Jason Comprehensive High School, and was known for her profound sense of humor. Emma’s favorite pastimes were watching court TV programs and reading.
MILLSBORO, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
State
Arizona State
City
Greenwood, DE
City
Bridgeville, DE
Cape Gazette

Patrick Lee Street, loved the outdoors

Patrick Lee Street, 51, of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 21, 2022. Patrick was born April 21, 1971, the son of Roy C. Street and Shirley B. Johnson Street, who survives him. He was preceded in death Aug. 30, 2011, by his wife Victoria Ann Byrd-Street. Patrick, in his...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Michele B. Cooper, loved the outdoors

Michele B. Cooper, 48, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1973, in Wilmington, daughter of Benjamin and Sandy (Swain) Berk. Michele worked at Mountaire Farms as an administrative assistant for many years. She had many interests and hobbies. Michele...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Auto accident victim grateful for care at Beebe

On New Year’s Day, I was involved in a serious automobile accident. The driver’s door of my vehicle was so mangled that I had to wait for the emergency medical team to arrive and extract me. I had an open leg fracture and a severe head laceration. My friend Chris, who was with me in the car, received facial injuries and a concussion.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruth Marie Mustad, loved by many

Ruth Marie Mustad (née Stjernstedt), 103, of Lewes, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born March 14, 1919, in Fredrikstad, Norway, daughter of the late Hartor and Josefine Stjernstedt, a year after the end of World War I. One of seven siblings, she...
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Scott#Football Games#Mark Allen#Dupont#The National Guard#Emt#Ffa#Bridgeville Lions Club
Cape Gazette

Lois Smith Marley, native Washingtonian

Lois Smith Marley, 93, formerly of Olney, Md., and a 32-year resident of Shipcarpenter Square in Lewes passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Lois was born July 14, 1928. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Marley; loving mother of Patricia Cunningham (Bruce), Gwenn Marley, Rosena Marley (Craig Schneier), Edward G. Marley (Eric Snyder) and Adele Marley (Scott Brown); daughter of the late Kathleen and Milford Smith; sister of M. Wayne Smith, the late Ellen Strickland and Kathleen Lucey. Mrs. Marley is also survived by six grandchildren, Marley Schneier, Annabelle Cunningham, Cogan Rooney (Michael), Cooper D’Anton, Scarlett Cunningham and Liberty D’Anton.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Robert Henry Finch, federal retiree

Robert Henry Finch left us and passed into the arms of his eternal father Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 1 a.m. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bob was the son of Robert Finch and Louise Hibbs Finch, grandson of Robert H. Finch and Sarah Moon Finch, and Emil and Nora Hibbs.
TOLEDO, OH
Cape Gazette

Teacher proud of Jimmie Allen

When I recently visited Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., I received a beautiful surprise. Jimmie Allen, a former student, was performing that night and I was able to finally hear him sing in concert. I didn’t realize how deeply his music and his message would affect me, his sixth-grade language arts teacher. Not only did he amaze me with his singing and his warmth, but his message to us was clearly stated: He was from Milton, Del., a small town that gave him the good things he needed to learn, grow and go on to do great things. He radiated love for our little town, his family and all who helped him along the way. He actually said how much he appreciated his teachers! While thousands of music fans cheered him on, my teacher heart swelled with pride.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Henry Eschel Edgerton Jr., enjoyed singing

Henry Eschel "Hank" Edgerton Jr., 80, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Henry was born Dec. 6, 1941. Beloved son of the late Henry Eschel Edgerton and Dorothy Mae (née Coleburn) Rae; beloved brother of Frank F. Edgerton, Stanley J. Rae and Barbara A. Donnelly. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ann U. Edgerton and Pamela E. Cooke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving partner Theodore "Ted" R. Zapalowicz.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Sydney
Cape Gazette

Leonia Rebecca Robinson, Lewes icon

Leonia Rebecca Robinson began her earthly life June 19, 1942, in Lewes. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, while under Delaware Hospice care, after a very long illness, Leonia was called home to meet our Heavenly Father. Leonia was the daughter of the late Cora Robinson Washington and Collins Washington. Leonia...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter Lee Warrington, Korean War veteran

Walter Lee Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born July 2, 1936, to William B. Warrington Sr. and Gladys E. Warrington (Murray). “Walt Lee” grew up in Clarksville and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the U.S. Navy from 1954–58. On Oct. 5, 1956, Walt married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years), and then with CF Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. As a CF One Million Miler, he achieved one million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23 ¾ years. Walt was a lifelong contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for Children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. Walt was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 17, Lewes. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Park Avenue Lodge No. 362 as a 50-year member as he accepted the ancient Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and achieved the title of Master Mason of the 32nd degree. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, Tenn.
CLARKSVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Michael S. Sommer, retired Beebe physician

Dr. Michael S. Sommer, 87, former NFL player, physician, Ironman, husband, and father passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. He is the son of Lazlo and Monta Sommer (both deceased) and brother of the Hon. Peter Sommer, former Ambassador to Malta (deceased). Mike Sommer was a devoted...
DUNEDIN, FL
Cape Gazette

Ellen Mae Schaeffer, National Security Agency retiree

Ellen “Ellie” Mae Schaeffer died Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 102. She was born Feb. 25, 1920, to Edward and Ida (Bates) Hulme, on the dining room table at her home in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from White Plains High school in 1937 and later attended Georgetown University.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes’ Fountain of Youth

If you’re searching for the Fountain of Youth, look no further than Lewes. It isn’t exactly a secret, as it sits in a small, square, white gazebo marked “Fountain of Youth” along Pilottown Road. The tiny gazebo that marks the fountain was built by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce in 1937. It sits on the canal side of Pilottown Road across the street from the historic Maull House property at 536 Pilottown Road, and is owned by the Colonel David Hall Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This photograph of four unidentified men was made in 1937. The sign reads “Ye Olde Fountain of Youth. Tis said this spring contains the magic elixir of youth and longevity and that whoever drinks therefrom is impelled to return again. First used by Dutch settlers in 1631. Restored in 1937.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Warrior Beach Week to honor veterans and families Sept. 2-11

Operation SEAs the Day is planning its Warrior Beach Week for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 11. Warrior Beach Week provides post-9/11 wounded military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition. Since 2013, with...
BETHANY BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy