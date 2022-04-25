Alex Caruso enters concussion protocol, uncertain for Game 5
Rob Schaefer: Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol, Billy Donovan says. He’s day to day, status for Game 5 on Wednesday uncertain, will find out more tomorrow
Booing Grayson Allen has backfired for Bulls fans, and also shown the glaring difference between the two teams. Milwaukee has a role player off the bench that has stepped up, and the Bulls haven’t. Plus, a Caruso update.
Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol, Billy Donovan says. He’s day to day, status for Game 5 on Wednesday uncertain, will find out more tomorrow – 12:58 PM
Grayson says he tried two different ways to reach out to Caruso and tried again after hearing Caruso tell JJ Redick there was no communication – 4:28 PM
Zach LaVine on Grayson Allen’s big games after what happened during regular season with Alex Caruso: “You gotta give him credit. He’s hitting shots. Obviously, we know what happened. At the end of the day, it’s basketball.” – 4:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan says the Bulls still are trying to figure out if Alex Caruso has a concussion. pic.twitter.com/pknvSCIILJ – 3:50 PM
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso wanted to go back in the game, but the nose was bleeding so that was a no. He showed some minor concussion symptoms, but was still going through testing. Status for Game 5 will be known later. – 3:49 PM
Billy Donovan said he didn’t think Jevon Carter’s inadvertent hand to Alex Caruso’s face was a flagrant play at all. Said Caruso wanted to come back in before he started bleeding. Game 5 status unknown. – 3:48 PM
Bucks 119, Bulls 95
LaVine 24 pts, 13 assists, 5 rebs
DeRozan 23 pts
Williams 20 pts, 10 rebs
Caruso facial injury; didn’t finish game
Giannis 32 pts, 17 rebs, 7 assists
Allen 27 pts (6-7 from 3)
Holiday 26 pts, 7 assists – 3:32 PM
Like I learned at Kent State, it is now being called a concussion protocol for Caruso. – 2:54 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu, who started first half in place of banged-up Alex Caruso, just hit back-to-back 3s to ignite the UC and prompt a Mike Budenholzer timeout
65-54 Bucks, 7:41 Q3 – 2:31 PM
The fact that Caruso isn’t on the bench could mean he’s protocol testing after blow to the head area … I did take a health class at Kent State. – 2:30 PM
Ayo starts for Caruso. Waiting for update. – 2:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Misread some text on the jumbotron during the timeout – no review for Alex Caruso’s bloodied face.
Alex Caruso checks out after taking inadvertent Carter hand to face, which drew blood. – 2:04 PM
Alex Caruso just caught a forearm from Jevon Carter. Was on ground for a few seconds but back up and getting his bleeding nose touched up – 2:04 PM
Caruso with a bloody nose after catching a hand to the face on the sideline – 2:03 PM
Caruso caught one in the face. Looked unintentional … but intent doesn’t change the crime. – 2:03 PM
Beautiful ATO by Bulls, knowing they’d load to DeRozan, so Caruso could screen Giannis to get Vuc wide open on the lane with no help as Caruso’s man Holiday had loaded to DeRozan – 1:48 PM
Caruso pushes ahead to DJJ for a transition dunk, then grins as the Bulls cut the deficit to one point.
Bulls already have their highest number of fast break points in any game in this series — in the second quarter. – 1:41 PM
Every time I watch Caruso play the Lakers’ 2021 offseason becomes 10% more hilarious. – 1:35 PM
