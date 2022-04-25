ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alex Caruso enters concussion protocol, uncertain for Game 5

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQtzc_0fJjgXqD00

Rob Schaefer: Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol, Billy Donovan says. He’s day to day, status for Game 5 on Wednesday uncertain, will find out more tomorrow

Source: Twitter @rob_schaef

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Booing Grayson Allen has backfired for Bulls fans, and also shown the glaring difference between the two teams. Milwaukee has a role player off the bench that has stepped up, and the Bulls haven’t. Plus, a Caruso update.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2…4:07 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Alex Caruso is still in concussion protocol, per Billy Donovan. He’s day-to-day and his status is still uncertain for Game 5 – 12:58 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, per Billy Donovan.

He is experiencing symptoms and his availability will be a day-to-day decision. – 12:58 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, status for Game 5 uncertain. #Bulls12:58 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol, Billy Donovan says. He’s day to day, status for Game 5 on Wednesday uncertain, will find out more tomorrow – 12:58 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, per Billy Donovan. Unsure of status for Game 5. – 12:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Alex Caruso – who left Gm4 with concussion-like symptoms – will be day-to-day after a series of testing. Not sure for GM5. – 12:57 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Grayson says he tried two different ways to reach out to Caruso and tried again after hearing Caruso tell JJ Redick there was no communication – 4:28 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine on Grayson Allen’s big games after what happened during regular season with Alex Caruso: “You gotta give him credit. He’s hitting shots. Obviously, we know what happened. At the end of the day, it’s basketball.” – 4:11 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Billy Donovan says the Bulls still are trying to figure out if Alex Caruso has a concussion. pic.twitter.com/pknvSCIILJ3:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIPn8_0fJjgXqD00

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso wanted to go back in the game, but the nose was bleeding so that was a no. He showed some minor concussion symptoms, but was still going through testing. Status for Game 5 will be known later. – 3:49 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan said medical is still examining Alex Caruso for a concussion. Status moving forward unclear – 3:48 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said he didn’t think Jevon Carter’s inadvertent hand to Alex Caruso’s face was a flagrant play at all. Said Caruso wanted to come back in before he started bleeding. Game 5 status unknown. – 3:48 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says he thinks the medical staff is still trying to determine if Caruso has a concussion. Status for Game 5 is unknown. #Bulls3:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says they’re not sure yet if guard Alex Caruso has a concussion. Donovan didn’t think it was a flagrant play. – 3:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks 119, Bulls 95

LaVine 24 pts, 13 assists, 5 rebs

DeRozan 23 pts

Williams 20 pts, 10 rebs

Caruso facial injury; didn’t finish game

Giannis 32 pts, 17 rebs, 7 assists

Allen 27 pts (6-7 from 3)

Holiday 26 pts, 7 assists – 3:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Like I learned at Kent State, it is now being called a concussion protocol for Caruso. – 2:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls PR confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski Tweet that Alex Caruso is being examined for a concussion. – 2:51 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls say Alex Caruso (facial injury) will not return to Game 4 – 2:35 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso (facial injury) will not return, per Bulls PR – 2:35 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Alex Caruso has a facial injury and will not return to Game 4 against Milwaukee, the Bulls say. – 2:35 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso will not return to the game tonight. – 2:35 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso will not return. – 2:35 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Alex Caruso out for the game, according to Bulls PR. – 2:34 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ayo Dosunmu, who started first half in place of banged-up Alex Caruso, just hit back-to-back 3s to ignite the UC and prompt a Mike Budenholzer timeout

65-54 Bucks, 7:41 Q3 – 2:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The fact that Caruso isn’t on the bench could mean he’s protocol testing after blow to the head area … I did take a health class at Kent State. – 2:30 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Aya Dosunmu starts the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who got hit in the face at the end of the second half – 2:24 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Ayo starts for Caruso. Waiting for update. – 2:23 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Ayo Dosunmu is starting the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who left late in the first half after an inadvertent shot to the face. – 2:23 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Ayo Dosunmu is starting the 2nd half in place of Alex Caruso – 2:22 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Misread some text on the jumbotron during the timeout – no review for Alex Caruso’s bloodied face.

#Bucks lead 54-41. – 2:05 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso checks out after taking inadvertent Carter hand to face, which drew blood. – 2:04 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso just caught a forearm from Jevon Carter. Was on ground for a few seconds but back up and getting his bleeding nose touched up – 2:04 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Caruso with a bloody nose after catching a hand to the face on the sideline – 2:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso caught one in the face. Looked unintentional … but intent doesn’t change the crime. – 2:03 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Beautiful ATO by Bulls, knowing they’d load to DeRozan, so Caruso could screen Giannis to get Vuc wide open on the lane with no help as Caruso’s man Holiday had loaded to DeRozan – 1:48 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Caruso pushes ahead to DJJ for a transition dunk, then grins as the Bulls cut the deficit to one point.

Bulls already have their highest number of fast break points in any game in this series — in the second quarter. – 1:41 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Every time I watch Caruso play the Lakers’ 2021 offseason becomes 10% more hilarious. – 1:35 PM

Julia Poe: Billy Donovan says the Bulls medical staff is still determining if Alex Caruso actually has a concussion. That evaluation will decide his availability going forward. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / April 24, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is undergoing examination for a possible concussion, sources tell ESPN. Caruso has been ruled out for the rest of Game 4 vs. Milwaukee today. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 24, 2022

KC Johnson: Alex Caruso will not return with facial injury, per Bulls PR. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 24, 2022

Comments / 0

