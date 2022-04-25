ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Rock Hotel comes to New York

By The Seminole Tribune
seminoletribune.org
Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel New York opened for business April 25. The 446-room hotel is located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan in close proximity to distinct landmarks such as Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and the city’s Theater District. “New York...

