What to know before you go

Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air? This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend—and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie's Reserve (@williesreserveofficial) Americans overwhelmingly support legalization in some form—91% according to the Pew Research Center—and marijuana is partially legal in 37 states. Texas’ relationship with cannabis is...
An increasing number of child welfare workers in Texas are quitting because of a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott that requires them to investigate child abuse claims against parents suspected of providing gender-affirming care to their transgender children. Morgan Davis, a transgender man, put in his two-week notice with the...
AUSTIN, Texas — The new US 183 South toll road runs from U.S. 290 East to Texas 71 near the Austin airport. The 8-mile roadway opened in early 2021 but, more than a year later, it still has no posted speed limits. However, that doesn't mean drivers can drive...
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered district court Judge Robert Pitman to dismiss challenges to the Texas Heartbeat Act, effectively ending the primary lawsuit over the relatively new state law. The suit involves the case of Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson. The...
Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
From 2019-2020, a higher percentage of people moved to one Central Texas city than any other in the nation—and it wasn't the tech hub of Austin, Texas. Instead, it was a former sleepy suburb tucked away in the nearby Hill Country. Leander, Texas, situated just north of fellow northwest Austin suburb Cedar Park, had the highest growth rate in the nation for two years in a row, swelling from just 26,000 residents in 2010 to nearly 60,000 in the latest U.S. Census.
SAN ANTONIO — Monday marks the beginning of the early-vote window for the upcoming Joint Amendment, General, Special, Charter and Bond Election, scheduled for May 7. Bexar County residents will have a variety of projects and proposed changes to vote on, most notably a handful of San Antonio bond-program propositions, a hefty NISD bond and a pair of Texas Constitutional amendments. We're breaking these down below.
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Early voting started April 25 in Hays County and one big item on the ballot is a $115 million Hays CISD school bond. The district says this bond is needed as more families continue to move to Hays County, because schools are filling up with students.
It's a windy Tuesday afternoon as I sit across from Texas Rep. Ina Minjarez at Viola's Ventanas in Northwest San Antonio. Though not readily apparent to onlookers from her calm composure, the El Paso native is locked in a May 24 runoff with former district court Judge Peter Sakai to represent the Democratic Party in the high-stakes race for Bexar County judge.
AUSTIN, Texas — The spring season is expected to bring an influx of northbound migrants to South Texas in the weeks ahead. And Texas lawmakers are worried about the cost of educating their children this fall. But a parade of witnesses today offered reassurance that most migrants will just be passing through and those that stay will be paying their share.
Unhappy with what's in your mailbox?You're probably not alone—appraisal notices have been sent to over 400,000 Travis County property owners so far. And with the median market value of all homes up $200,000 year over year, Travis County's appraisal roll for residential properties is up 56% this year, causing a lot of potential headaches for many homeowners who have already seen slimmer wallets amid a rapid increase in Austin's cost of living.
