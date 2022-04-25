What to know before you go

Unhappy with what's in your mailbox?You're probably not alone—appraisal notices have been sent to over 400,000 Travis County property owners so far. And with the median market value of all homes up $200,000 year over year, Travis County's appraisal roll for residential properties is up 56% this year, causing a lot of potential headaches for many homeowners who have already seen slimmer wallets amid a rapid increase in Austin's cost of living. (Next-door)For those with a home at the median market value of $632,000 within Austin ISD's parameters, that could mean about $13,757 in taxes sent to entities including Austin ISD,...

9 DAYS AGO