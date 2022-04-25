ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid fined for criticizing officials after Game 4

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Joel Embiid openly taunted the officiating crew following the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Saturday, and his actions have drawn a fine from the NBA. The NBA announced on Monday that Embiid...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
