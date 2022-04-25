ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish Laughs After Falling On Her Face During Coachella Performance: ‘Ouch’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoSYC_0fJjTpHS00
Image Credit: BACKGRID

The bad news is that Billie Eilish “ate sh-t” during her Coachella headlining performance on Apr. 23. The good news is that no one saw Billie, 20, do it. “I just ate sh-t! Ouch!” Billie shouted gleefully before letting out a wicked laugh (h/t Entertainment Tonight.) The stage lights had dimmed, and she tripped. “You guys, I just ate ass up here,” she said. “I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f**kin’ fire thing!”

“Okay, let’s dance!” added Billie, and when the song kicked in, she seemed to shrug off the whole moment. Billie later explained what happened. “You guys, I seriously ate sh-t. Seriously. It was pitch black,” she said, according to a video sent to TMZ. “You see that square? This f-cking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!” Billie’s fans started an “f-ck the square” chant, which delighted Billie. After she let out another laugh, Billie continued her performance – by bringing out Hayley Williams for a surprise performance of Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

During the first Coachella weekend, Billie brought out Damon Albarn and De La Soul’s Posdnuos to perform a version of Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” Billie also joined Damon for a cover of her song, “Getting Older.”

“This is the craziest sh-t I’ve ever experienced,” Billie said, per American Songwriter. “This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be and what art could be, and what creation could be. My first favorite band ever was The Good, The Bad, And The Queen when I was six years old, and Blur changed the world, and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

At the end of the set, Billie gave an interesting shoutout. “Thank you, Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé!” she said, while also joking that she “should not be headlining this sh-t” and that she was “so f-cking grateful” for the chance to headline the festival. “This is such a dream come true,” she added.

Billie is expected to be one of the many celebs attending the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. During the 2021 edition of the fashion extravaganza, Billie had one of the night’s biggest moments when she arrived in a cream-colored, off-the-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta. Along with Billie’s then-blonde hair, the look channeled Marilyn Monroe and the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ne-Yo’s Wife: Facts About Crystal Renay After Their 2nd Wedding — Plus, His Past Romances

Ne-Yo, 42, got married for a second time on Sunday April 24. The music icon and his wife Crystal Renay, 36, tied the knot in a vow-renewing ceremony at the Resorts World rooftop in Las Vegas. Besides sharing vows and, of course, partying, the pair had tons of special guests, including Nene Leakes and Tammy Rivera of Real Housewives of Atlanta, per TMZ. While the pair celebrated their second wedding, find out more about Crystal and Ne-Yo’s previous marriages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Marilyn Monroe
The Independent

Katy Perry compares American Idol contestant to Billie Eilish after ‘beautiful’ performance

One contestant on American Idol has wowed the judges, earning herself a comparison to Billie Eilish.Emyrson Flora impressed the audience with her performance on the singing competition series. The 16-year-old performed a rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit song “Driver’s Licence”.Judge Lionel Richie praised the singer’s “old, settled cry”. “When that cry comes out, regardless of whatever else you’re thinking, it’s believable, the whole essence of this thing, is to make sure we feel what you’re singing,” said the “Stuck On You” singer.Katy Perry similarly applauded the “cry” in Flora’s voice, comparing it to the voice of Eilish. ”Your...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022, Day One: Harry Styles Proclaims ‘Men Are Trash’ With Help From Shania Twain and More

Click here to read the full article. After two years of Covid-related cancellations, the world’s most famous music festival is back in full force. As Coachella goes, so goes the rest of the live music business. And Coachella’s first day on Friday was a clear statement: Hundreds of thousands of (overwhelmingly maskless) festival-goers returning to the desert showed that the world’s largest stages won’t stay restrained any longer. Here’s a roundup of what stood out most as we took in the fest’s first day, from knockout performances to fashion trends and the parking lot from hell. Harry Styles Welcomes Coachella —...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#De La Soul S Posdnuos
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Teen Vogue

Halsey's Coachella Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect for Summer

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Coachella season is here, which means celebrities are bringing their fashion and makeup A-game to the desert festival. One such star is Halsey, who attended the first weekend of the event in Indio, California, wearing a full face of makeup from — where else — their beauty line, about-face.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Joins Harry Styles Onstage at Coachella

Musician BFFs Lizzo and Harry Styles had an onstage reunion at Coachella. The pair performed together for the first time in both of their new album promotion cycles, with the "About Damn Time" singer joining the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner for his Weekend 2 headline performance yesterday. Per Variety, the friends duetted on a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" before switching to a rendition of the One Direction hit "What Makes You Beautiful," all while wearing colorful fits and feather boas.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Harry Styles Bring Out Lizzo to Cover “I Will Survive” at Coachella

On Friday night, Harry Styles headlined Coachella again following his debut performance last weekend. During his second set at the festival, Styles brought out Lizzo as a special guest for a joint cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive” and the One Direction single “What Makes You Beautiful.” The two walked out in matching faux-fur coats. Watch those moments below, and follow along with Pitchfork’s full coverage of Coachella 2022.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Is All Smiles As She Rocks Cutoff Overalls To Party At Coachella: Photos

Although she wasn’t performing, Camila Cabello still made it out to the second weekend of Coachella Music Festival on April 24. The “Havana” hitmaker, 25, was pictured in such a stylish outfit while arriving at the California festival with some friends. Camila’s choice of attire included cutoff denim overalls that covered her white crochet bra. She accessorized her look with a pair of 90s-style sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, colorful beaded necklaces and bracelets, and a pair of white Nike sneakers.
COACHELLA, CA
Page Six

Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with 28-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino hit the town Sunday night to celebrate his 82nd birthday with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, by his side. The couple — who matched in all-black ensembles — were photographed at Italian restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, Calif., this weekend, with Alfallah appearing to rally Pacino’s friends around inside the eatery, The Daily Mail reports. In footage obtained by the outlet, the pair appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed each other’s company throughout the evening. On Monday, she also wished her beau happy birthday on social media with a video of a younger Pacino. Their 54-year age gap likely...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy