Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands 4/29/22-5/1/22

Make plans to join the Junior League of Texarkana's 'Clubs and Bugs Fore A Cause' golf scramble at the Texarkana Golf Ranch. The 'Clubs and Bugs' scramble golf tournament is happening on Friday at the Texarkana Golf Ranch at 7401 University Ave. in Texarkana. The shotgun start is at 9 am so get there at 8:30 am so you can get with your group and maybe get s little warm-up in before the tournament starts. You can even win a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup with a hole-in-one.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO