The Woodlands, TX

Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands 4/29/22-5/1/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsperity Invitational in The Woodlands 4/29/22-5/1/22. The Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands...

The Star

Golf tournament to benefit Thomas Jefferson students

The 7th annual Burgundy and Gold Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, April 29, at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club. The Burgundy and Gold Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy students who plan to further their education at the college level. Over the...
MOORESBORO, NC
Power 95.9

The ‘Clubs And Bugs’ Junior League Fundraiser Friday

Make plans to join the Junior League of Texarkana's 'Clubs and Bugs Fore A Cause' golf scramble at the Texarkana Golf Ranch. The 'Clubs and Bugs' scramble golf tournament is happening on Friday at the Texarkana Golf Ranch at 7401 University Ave. in Texarkana. The shotgun start is at 9 am so get there at 8:30 am so you can get with your group and maybe get s little warm-up in before the tournament starts. You can even win a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup with a hole-in-one.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSST Radio

Golf Tournament to Support CCAP

A 4 person golf tournament will be held at the Webb Hill Country club on May 25th, 2022. Proceeds benefit the Community Action Program in Commerce, TX. For more information contact David Wallace at 903 886 – 1139.
COMMERCE, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of April 25

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades...
KINGSPORT, TN
CBS DFW

A national champion the state of Texas can 'cheer' for

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The cheer squad at Trinity Valley Community College, in Athens, Texas -- about 80 miles southeast of Dallas -- had a shot at a national title.In their first year in the small co-ed division, it required a singular focus. Kelly Hahn, a TVCC freshman, says,"it's a great accomplishment [that] we've been working toward this entire year.  There's nothing else."That means to settle for anything less than first place, would not have been good enough.In Daytona Beach, the Cardinals performed as though their only competition was themselves. Khris Franklin, the team co-head coach explained, "What you want...
ATHENS, TX
YourErie

Boro Fest coming to Edinboro this weekend; disc golf featured

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro University of Pennsylvania will host Boro Fest this weekend in downtown Edinboro. Boro Fest 2022 will be held over two days, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 29, followed by disc golf fun on April 30. The fest is a product of the school’s Event Planning course which is part of the […]
EDINBORO, PA
Appeal-Democrat

Stonyford Rodeo kicks off 79th year on Friday

The 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo will kick through the chutes this weekend, with three days of wrangling and rodeo action planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The rodeo kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events including steer wrestling, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing.
STONYFORD, CA

