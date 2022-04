As part of Mercedes-Benz's "EQ all the things" philosophy when it comes to electrification, a new luxury electric SUV has emerged as a halo model for the EQ range. The 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV is the flagship of the new Mercedes-EQ sub-brand, sharing a Modular Electric Architecture platform with the EQS Sedan and smaller EQE. Unlike those, the EQS SUV can be had in either five- or seven-seat configurations. While at present it has no direct rivals, a forthcoming BMW iX7 electric SUV and Lucid Gravity SUV will be the primary competition for the EQS SUV, while comparisons will naturally be drawn to the Tesla Model X.

