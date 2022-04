If the 2022 NFL season were to begin today, the Seahawks would most likely be starting Geno Smith at quarterback. While there are many more talented QBs around the league, Smith’s understanding of their offense is as good as anyone outside Russell Wilson after serving as his backup the last three seasons. Geno also did pretty well in his three starts last year – certainly good enough to start over Drew Lock or any rookie the team might select in the draft later this week.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO