Rick Ross Says He Was So ‘Smoked-Out’ He Didn’t Even Realize He Walked Out of Interview Until Seeing It Online

By Joey Ech
 1 day ago
Rick Ross says that he was so "smoked-out" when he walked off the set of a recent interview, that he didn't even realize that it happened until the story made its rounds online. In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that dropped on Monday (April 25), Rick...

hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Explains Infamous 85 South Show Interview Exit

Rick Ross has his fair share of viral/reel-worthy moments, some of which he creates himself, fully aware, on his property, and completely in control. Then there are others, like the incident that occurred on the 85 South Show, that happen because of Ross although he is not necessarily in control of their virality. One such moment occurred when Rick Ross told the hosts of the show that he needed to use the bathroom: "Lemme use the restroom one time and I'mma take this jacket off," he says, even hinting as to getting more comfortable with the hosts by removing his outer layer. A short while later, we find the hosts speaking to voices off-screen, with inquisitive looks as they slowly realize that not only is Ross no longer in the building, and in the car, he's on his way to the airport.
Rick Ross
