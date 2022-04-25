ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, LA

jpas season

By VICTOR ANDREWS
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Season ticket renewals are open for the...

www.nola.com

tvinsider.com

Robert Morse Dies: ‘Mad Men’ Actor & Tony Winner Was 90

Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Morse, best known as the star of the Broadway hit How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Bertram Cooper in the AMC drama Mad Men, has died. He was 90. Morse’s death was confirmed by the writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as VP on...
Variety

‘Funny Girl’ Review: An Underpowered Revival Brings Fanny Brice Back to Broadway

Click here to read the full article. “You ever feel like there’s someone watching from the shadows?” asks Beanie Feldstein’s Fanny Brice, as haunting apparitions from the Ziegfeld star’s past waft in and out in a kind of “Fanny’s ‘Follies’.” The problem with this uninspired revival of “Funny Girl” — which opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, marking the show’s Broadway return after nearly 60 years — is not simply the singular ghost of she who shall not be named. (Alright: It’s Barbra Steisand.) Rather, the issue here is the production’s inability to live up to its star-making potential...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’: Theater Review

Planned Broadway revivals of Funny Girl have been derailed twice in recent times — once with Lauren Ambrose in the title role when backers pulled out, concerned about her bankability and a number of expensive classic musical remounts that had underperformed; again when Ryan Murphy halted early talks to produce the show with Lea Michele after she unofficially auditioned for it on Glee. The 1964 Fanny Brice bio-musical is finally back almost 60 years after it first premiered, with a perky and appealing Beanie Feldstein in the lead. Still, there’s no escaping the indelible imprint of original star Barbra Streisand. With...
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
Deadline

‘The Little Prince’ Ending Broadway Run Three Months Early

Click here to read the full article. It’ll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway. Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert’s Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing. Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4. The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews. From the official logline: After an aviator descends...
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Review: No Rain On Beanie Feldstein’s Parade, But Expect Some Drizzle

Click here to read the full article. Smartly sidestepping the obvious comparison from the start – the line-reading of “Hello gorgeous” sounds more conversational, less sing-songy than the one etched in our brains for all these decades – Broadway’s new Funny Girl revival doesn’t so much make a grand play for replacement as a peaceful offering for coexistence: The show that made Barbra Streisand a musical theater icon likely won’t do the same for its latest star, but neither is it cause for grumbling how-dare-shes. Opening tonight at the August Wilson Theatre, Beanie Feldstein is, it turns out, a perfectly fine...
CBS New York

Brittney Johnson makes history in Broadway's "Wicked"

NEW YORK -- For the first time, a woman of color is now playing the lead role of Glinda in "Wicked," one of Broadway's highest grossing musicals.The staged prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" opened at the Gershwin Theatre in 2003.CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke with actress Brittney Johnson, who hopes she'll inspire others to believe they can reach for the stars, too.Johnson received a thunderous opening night ovation that just didn't stop, and her first words in the show go far beyond the Emerald City:  "It's good to see me, isn't it?""Seeing you as African-American Glinda, you know, you made...
Deadline

Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry To Announce Tony Award Nominations

Click here to read the full article. Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will announce the 75th Annual Tony Award nominations on Monday, May 9, Tony organizers said today. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off our 75th Anniversary with Adrienne and Joshua – two of the most talented powerhouse performers on Broadway,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “After the challenges that our community has faced over the past two years, celebrating the artistry of our nominees has never felt more poignant than it does now.” The...
UPI News

'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024

April 26 (UPI) -- Jon M. Chu announced on his social media Tuesday that his movie adaptation of Wicked will be split into two films. The first film is scheduled for release December 2024. Chu cited misgivings about attempting to condense the Broadway musical into a single film's running time....
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit: Our guide to Jazz Fest 2022 week one

After three years away from the Fair Grounds, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns Friday. A dozen stages will welcome back music lovers for seven days of touring rock stars, international visitors and a full slate of Louisiana musicians who make the festival a rich dive into local culture.
Collider

Return to Broadway With the Trailer for 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known'

Puberty has never been as examined as viscerally as it was back on a Broadway stage in 2006. Spring Awakening, a musical adapted from a German play, follows a group of teenagers that start exploring and being horrified by their sexuality, and now that the rock musical has an incredible legacy, HBO decided to reunite the cast in order to look back at Spring Awakening’s conception, talk about the highs and lows of production and, of course, sing their hearts out with nostalgic songs that were first performed 15 years ago. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known debuts next week.
