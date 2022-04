It’s the Cinco De Mayo Guac Party – Thursday May 5th Downtown at Santa Rosa and Main Street. Come on out for this FREE Cinco De Mayo celebration from 5pm-9pm – There’ll be entertainment from Ballet Folklórico along with live groups and singers! And, Brother Gary Moses will be awarding the Wrestling Championship Belt to the local restaurant with the best Guac in the Crossroads! We'd also like for you and your business to a part of the fun! If you’d like to have a booth at this great event call Townsquare Media at 573-0777. The Cinco De Mayo Guac Party is brought to you by Jupiter Horizons Gallery, Santa Rita Market and Main Street Program and Townsquare Media!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO