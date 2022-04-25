ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Conover Says Paige DeSorbo Is Moving To Charleston For Part Of The Summer

By Alex Darus
 1 day ago
This season of Summer House officially introduced us to Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo as a couple. Paige has been flirting with the idea of Craig since Winter House and beyond, but they only made things official this summer after she broke Andrea Denver’s little heart. Unfortunately for the rest of us, Andrea has found someone new to bring coffee in bed to every morning. Luckily, Craige is thriving, even if the drama from the Hamptons is testing some friendships (namely Craig and Austen Kroll ).

It’s safe to say that Paige will be a central figure in the next season of Southern Charm. Coincidentally, Naomie Olindo will be back too, but that shouldn’t cause too many problems. Paige is a girls girl and would rather befriend Craig’s exes than do any bashing. That’s partially why she’s the queen of Summer House — not even Kristin Cavallari can bring her down.

Paige and Craig are getting serious, so much so that she’s hinting at a move down south. Craig recently revealed that Paigey is planning to take Charleston for a spin this summer by moving in with Craig for May and June, according to People . “We’re excited to move in together eventually. That’s definitely the direction we’re headed,” Craig said. He added that he’s trying to spruce up his place to make it less of a bachelor pad, but his sewing setup is sure to stay.

Craig said he’s doing some renovations to prepare for Paige’s summer of love. “She’s definitely got an input on all those new changes, which really excites me,” Craig said. Bravo’s latest power couple is apparently sick of the long-distance game, which isn’t shocking. They’ve already teased us with dreams of a reality TV royal wedding , so moving in together is the next natural step. “We really didn’t like waking up without the other,” Craig added. Awww. It almost makes me forget his embarrassing behavior toward Paige during this season of Summer House . Come on, Craig, we’re all rooting for you, but don’t mess with our girl Paige.

TELL US- ARE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT PAIGE IS PLANNING TO MOVE TO CHARLESTON? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL END UP MOVING DOWN SOUTH PERMANENTLY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Craig Conover Says Paige DeSorbo Is Moving To Charleston For Part Of The Summer appeared first on Reality Tea .

