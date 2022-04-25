Lady Vols' head coach Brian Pensky hired by Florida State

Lady Vols’ soccer head coach Brian Pensky is leaving Tennessee.

Pensky, who has coached the Lady Vols for the last 10 seasons, was hired to take the same position at Florida State Monday.

He replaces Mark Krikorian, who abruptly resigned last month in an email to local media members in Tallahassee.

Krikorian led the Seminoles to its third national championship in eight seasons last year before leaving the program.

Pensky, who coached at Maryland for seven seasons before coming to Tennessee, guided the Lady Vols to a 20-3 record last season.

Under his leadership, the Lady Vols won its first SEC Tournament championship since 2008.

Pensky was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2021 and has a career coaching record of 185-111-45.