Chippewa Falls, WI

14-year-old boy in custody for slaying of 10-year-old Lily Peters

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly killing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters and leaving her body on a Wisconsin walking trail.

The defendant, an eighth grader who was known to Lily's family, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said in court that the defendant intended to "rape and kill the victim from the get-go." In his statement to police, the boy allegedly said he punched Lily in the stomach, hit her with a stick, knocked her to the ground and strangled her "to the point of death," before sexually assaulting her, officials said.

Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP - PHOTO: A makeshift memorial for 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters, April 25, 2022, in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Lily, a fourth grader, was reported missing by her father on Sunday night, said police in Chippewa Falls, a city about 100 miles east of Minneapolis.

She had been at her aunt's house on Sunday and never made it home that night, police said.

Chippewa Falls Police Department - PHOTO: Lily Peters of Chippewa Falls, Wis. is pictured in an undated family photo released by the Chippewa Falls Police Department. The 10-year-old was found dead on April 25, 2022.

On Sunday night, officers found Lily's bike in the woods by a walking trail near her aunt's house, police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Lily's body was found in a wooded area near the walking trail, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a news conference.

Dan Powers/USA Today Network - PHOTO: Officials search a wooded area next to the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company during an investigation of the homicide of Iliana "Lily" Peters, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., April 26, 2022.

On Tuesday evening, Kelm said police arrested an unidentified juvenile suspect.

"While nothing will bring back Lily Peters, we are grateful to deliver the news of an arrest to the family," he said at a news conference.

Dan Powers/USA Today Network - PHOTO: Tiffany Thompson and her step-daughter Lexy Frank, 8, leave a stuffed animal and drawing at a large memorial for Iliana "Lily" Peters at Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wis., April 26, 2022.

Judge Benjamin Lane on Wednesday set a $1,000,000 cash bond for the juvenile. The teen won't have contact with any other juveniles at the juvenile detention center. He'll return to court on May 5 to be assigned permanent counsel.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio, Matt Foster and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

DPK3
5d ago

Always be vigilant and stop blaming the victims parents/family! Our kids should be able to ride their bikes, play with friends, go exploring in the woods even... Living in fear is not the answer!!!

Jennifer Vigil Ramirez
5d ago

Very sad.. to these ppl that commit these horrible crimes, I wish you could be hit by a bus before you even try to commit these crimes.. us parents wonder why the thought or how it even crosse your minds!!! Innocent babies.. they don’t ask for harm! They are innocent, and pure! I’m heartbroken and saddened for the family.

keeping It Real
5d ago

My prayers are with this family!! I know no words can help you right now but I pray God wraps his loving arms around you!! Lucifer will suffer

#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Star Tribune#Ap#Delphi
