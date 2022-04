By the middle of next month, selected streets within Glen Carbon will undergo milling and repaving, along with any major gutter and curbwork necessary. Public Works Director Scott Slemer led a meeting Thursday for about 25 residents so he could give them more details about this year's street work, which was paid for by a $7.4 million bond issue voters approved in 2020. This year's work should consume all of the remaining bond funding but he said next year's work and beyond would need alternate sources of funding. Afterward, he fielded questions from residents.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO