EDWARDSVILLE - Two zoning requests were denied and three approved by the Madison County Board at Wednesday's meeting. Denied were a request by Shannon O'Guinn for a special use permit to allow a single-wide mobile home to be placed at 201 Edwards Street, Cottage Hills, for O'Guinn and Joseph Yen; and a request by Travis Isreal and Shelley Isreal, owner of property at 5623 Old Alton Road, Granite City, to be allowed to keep 20 chickens rather than the maximum five allowed, and two goats.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO