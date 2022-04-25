ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rowdies fight back to tie New York Red Bulls II

stpetecatalyst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 25, 2022 - A late goal helped the Tampa Bay Rowdies avoid a loss against the New York Red Bulls II, as the match ended in a 1-1 tie. New York held the Rowdies scoreless until the 85th...

stpetecatalyst.com

Front Office Sports

Inter Miami Playing Defense as Stadium Vote Looms

Inter Miami CF is taking its case for a new stadium to the public, revealing the project’s key financials in the process. Responding to a provocative social media campaign opposing the project, the MLS team, owned by David Beckham and Jorge Mas, outlined key details of Miami Freedom Park, a dedicated soccer stadium and surrounding development.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
International Business Times

Biden Welcomes Stanley Cup Winners Tampa Bay Lightning To White House

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday to celebrate the National Hockey League team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, as he and his fellow Democrats battle with the Republican governor running the team's home state of Florida. Monday's visit was the Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Here are the roads closing downtown for Sunday’s Orlando City soccer game

ORLANDO, Fla. – Short stretches of Church Street and West Central Boulevard near Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando will be closed Sunday as the Orlando City Lions take on the New York Red Bulls. According to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, Church Street will be closed between Lime...
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Miami

Inter Miami Owner Pitches Stadium Deal in One On One Interview

The Inter Miami CF stadium issue comes to a head on Thursday. The City of Miami Commission will decide whether to move forward with the plan to allow the club to build a soccer stadium along with a hotel, office park, shopping and restaurants on what is now the Melreese Public Golf Course.
MIAMI, FL
markerzone.com

PRESIDENT BIDEN HOSTS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING & GIVES SPEECH (W/ VIDEO)

The Tampa Bay Lightning finally get to share their ultimate achievement--winning the Stanley Cup (twice)--at the White House. As unlikely as it is, the Lightning's two previous Stanley Cups did not result in the annual visit to the White House. The 2003-04 championship was followed by the infamous Lockout, so...
TAMPA, FL

