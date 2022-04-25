LPD hosts prescription drug take back event Saturday

Exponent File Photo

The Lafayette Police Department will be accepting expired and unused prescription pills, needles and veterinary medicines during their Prescription Drug Take Back Event on Saturday, according to an LPD press release.

LPD is hosting the event alongside the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Drug Free Coalition of Tippecanoe County with the goal of "disposing of prescription pills and needles in a safe, environmentally friendly manner."

Community members can drop off their prescriptions at the Lafayette Police Department Training Center located at 1301 South St, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.