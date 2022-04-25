ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Victoria Spartz: It Would Be Nice if Biden Visited Ukraine

By John Herrick
WIBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON–President Biden needs to visit Ukraine, says Indiana Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz. On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Spartz, a native of Ukraine, said it is a good thing that both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...

www.wibc.com

