A Frankford man was arrested April 24, on drug charges and resisting arrest after police said he fled when officers tried to contact him. Police said a trooper on patrol on Cannon Road in Millsboro observed Devon McCray, 26, standing with his motorcycle on the side of the road. Police said the motorcycle did not have a registration plate displayed, and when the trooper tried to contact McCray, he fled, first on his motorcycle and then on foot.

FRANKFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO