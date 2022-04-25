ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market to open for season May 3

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

The Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, and continue each week through October in Grove Park, Rehoboth Beach. The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free reusable produce bag. During market hours, parking is free in the...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth-Dewey sidewalk sales set May 20-22

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce announces the 39th Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday, May 20 to 22. This is a rain-or-shine event. Store hours may vary. The sidewalk sale offers discounted deals and fabulous finds in downtown...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Four Winds Farm planned near Milton

Another subdivision is on the drawing board in the Milton area. At its April 14 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Four Winds Farm, a proposed 336-single-family lot cluster subdivision on a 169-acre parcel along Shingle Point Road about one mile south of Harbeson Road and Milton town limits.
MILTON, DE
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Industry
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
Delaware State
Delaware Industry
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Food & Drinks
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Business
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store expected to open in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A grocery store is expected to open its doors once again in the community of Poca. The Putnam County Development Authority tells 13 News that the buyer intends to keep a grocery store in the plaza. The issue had been a big concern for community members concerned about not having […]
POCA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#Vegetables#Oysters#Food Drink#Ficner Farm#Davidson Mushrooms#Lavender Fields#Rockford Catering#Bratten Farms
Cape Gazette

Outdoor dining at its best

One of the (very) thin silver linings around the dark cloud that our restaurants have endured for more than two years is the increase in outdoor dining venues. Indeed, my conservative estimate is that there are at least 130 spots in the Cape Region where you can dine out – outside.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | A beautiful place for a gym in Brandywine Park

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined with the Friends of Wilmington Parks to cut the ribbon on a new fitness trail at Brandywine Park on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. "I think it's great," said Purzycki, who admitted he might not be able to do some of the exercises anymore. "It animates the space. It's a tranquil area."
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cape Gazette

Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival to return May 28

The Milton Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, in downtown Milton. The Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is a long-standing partnership among the Milton Chamber of Commerce, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, and many other local nonprofit organizations.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Affordable net-zero housing unveiled in Easton

EASTON, Md- 9 new units of affordable net-zero carbon emission housing were unveiled Saturday afternoon in Cambridge, with each unit costing roughly 1,100 dollars a month in rent per household. The houses take advantage of insulation, special windows, and efficient design to help passively heat and cool the homes in...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Charming brick ranch home

Just Listed! A charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick ranch home with fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, laminated floors, granite countertops, a large 2-car garage with attic access, large backyard with trees, and plenty of off-street parking. There is not a home owners association here so there are no rental restrictions. If you want to take advantage of rental income through VRBO or AirBnB with this home , it is set up perfectly to do so. If you have a boat or RV that you want to store at your home, this is as good as it gets, and the property also has great potential for future mixed-use, or commercial designation. All of this is located just minutes away from the beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Railroad-era Rehoboth diorama gains new buildings

A new nine-lot section of buildings located on the north side of Rehoboth Avenue has been positioned on the miniature village diorama of railroad-era Rehoboth Beach. The new buildings complete the build-out of the second block of Rehoboth Avenue. New models include the city’s first town hall and fire house...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Under Contract! End-Unit Villa, Bishop’s Landing

Welcome to Bishops Landing-Resort Style Living! This Coastal Inspired End Unit Villa offers one level living at its best with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, great room, granite countertops, tile floors, rear patio with electric retractable awning , 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway parking spaces, & first floor laundry. This bright “end-unit” Villa is only 1 of 10 in the community, and rarely offered for sale. The community amenities include a magnificent 10,000. square foot clubhouse with yoga room, world class fitness center, activity coordinator, multiple community pools to include an Olympic-size swimming & kiddie pool, cabana with outdoor fireplace, beach shuttle to Bethany Beach, 2 dog parks, walking & jogging trails, stocked ponds for catch and release fishing, cooking and barbeque areas, & tennis/pickleball courts. HOA Fee covers the amenities, grass cutting, irrigation(water & maintenance), & garbage. The picture-perfect, year-round lifestyle or seasonal retreat can be yours if you act quickly.
MILLVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Sussex landfills remain county responsibility

It's not well known, but Sussex County operated six landfills from 1968 to 1984 totaling 600 acres. The areas were turned into transfer stations when capacity limits were reached. None of the areas is currently being used, but county officials are charged with maintenance and monitoring of the sites. The...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 4/26/22

Rehoboth Beach announced April 25 that it is replacing its CodeRED system with its new Rehoboth Beach Beacon alert system. The new system lets subscribers know by text or email when something in the community is not working as expected or there is an emergency. Lynne Coan, city spokesperson, said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy