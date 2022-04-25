ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

A Tweet About Emma Gerber's Hair In "Mean Girls" Went Viral After We Finally Learned The Story Behind It In 2022

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmEL1_0fJim8Sg00

Mean Girls was released almost 20 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xEX5_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

It came out 18 years ago, to be exact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ahvcl_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

And somehow, we're still learning new, random behind-the-scenes facts in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzSpr_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

Just a couple weeks ago, we learned that Lindsay Lohan wanted to play Regina George, but Tina Fey wouldn't allow it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkxBq_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

We've learned that all the guys from Mean Girls eventually came out as gay.

@jaymessv/ instagram.com

And lastly, and most importantly, we've learned that Kevin G is a total babe.

@rajivsurendra

Like, seriously.

@rajivsurendra

Follow him on Instagram immediately.

@rajivsurendra

Now we're learning another fun fact about another minor character, Emma Gerber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krnKJ_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount Pictures

So, you know the part when Cady breaks up the crown and gives it to a bunch of random people?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VdFN_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount Pictures

In the scene, Cady looks at Emma Gerber and says "That hairdo must have taken hours, and you look really pretty."

Paramount Pictures

So, Korey Kuhl went viral reacting to the hairdo line. "I don't believe Emma Gerber's hairdo 'must've taken hours.'"

I guess I just don’t believe that Emma Gerber’s hairdo “must’ve taken hours”

@koreykuhl 03:00 AM - 23 Apr 2022

And then, because it's 2022, the actual actor who played Emma Gerber, Jan Caruana, gave us more info about the hairdo.

At first it took about 25 minutes. Then I got sent to set and the director said "that doesn't look like it took hours." So I was sent back to hair and they stuck some flowers in it and I got sent back again. So in total... Maybe one hour. https://t.co/po33ynsaMo

@JanCaruana 01:36 PM - 23 Apr 2022

"At first it took about 25 minutes. Then I got sent to set and the director said 'that doesn't look like it took hours.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28htkV_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount Pictures

"So I was sent back to hair and they stuck some flowers in it and I got sent back again. So in total... Maybe one hour."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ihzs_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount Pictures

So, there you have it. Emma Gerber's hair did not take HOURS...it only took an hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmTv9_0fJim8Sg00
Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, enjoy another picture of Kevin G. <3

@rajivsurendra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Regina George
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rajivsurendra#Paramount Pictures
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Teyana Taylor Threatens Legal Action Against TikToker Who Allegedly Insinuated She Overdosed

Teyana Taylor is sending a message to internet gossip fiends: keep her name out of your mouth unless you want to pay up!. During a recent interview, the “Made It” singer addressed a situation involving a TikTok star who shared libelous rumors about her. Specifically, Taylor shared that she’s looking to take legal action against the woman in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy