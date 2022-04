WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. — The Hillsdale Hornets track and field programs headed to Whitmore Lake High School to compete against some of the best track and field athletes in the state of Michigan. The Whitmore Lake Invitational hosted more than a dozen schools in team events for both girls and boys varsity. The Hillsdale Hornets varsity boys track and field team took home first place as a team in the small school division. They won with 134.25 points. Second place was awarded to Lutheran Westland with 103 points, and third place went to Ottawa Lake-Whiteford with 89.25 points.

