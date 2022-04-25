Women’s Lacrosse Secures 2022 Big Ten Tournament Spot

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO