Piscataway Township, NJ

Women’s Lacrosse Secures 2022 Big Ten Tournament Spot

R Scarlet Knights
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. – Thanks to the results across the conference over the weekend, Rutgers women's lacrosse secured a spot in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, set for May 6-8 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The top four teams in the final Big Ten season standings will compete for a conference title...

scarletknights.com

