It seems like everywhere I've lived, people think they're getting the shaft. From taxes to traffic and everything in between, it's hard not to feel like the grass is always greener somewhere else. So where does water prices fall? It should come as no surprise that each town and city in the Hudson Valley has their own water department, and with that comes a different water source and a different water price. So who is actually getting the shaft and who is making out like a bandit when it comes to public water in the Hudson Valley? They're ranked below.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO