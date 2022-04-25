ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Summer Movies at Sarasota Opera House to begin Sunday, May 22

Tampa Bay News Wire
 1 day ago

Sunday matinees “HD at the Opera House” to open with “Rigoletto,” “Classic Movies at the Opera House” Friday night series opens with “In the Heat of the Night”. Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Opera is pleased to announce the lineup for the 2022 summer movie series: HD at the Opera House and Classic...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

operawire.com

Royal Opera House Review 2021-22: Lohengrin

Brandon Jovanovich & Jennifer Davis Shine Amidst David Aldens’ Dark & Searching Vision of Wagner’s Politics. David Alden’s 2018 production of “Lohengrin,” Wagner’s hokey fable of love, fidelity, and politics, is receiving its first revival from Peter Relton at the Royal Opera House. Alden’s setting is generic postwar Europe, all bombed out windows and bare brick, with buildings at precariously jaunty angles (sets by Paul Steinberg). In the ruins of this world Konig Heinrich struggles to manifest his authority – a weak man in desperate straits – as Telramund and Lohengrin maneuver for control.
Sarasota, FL
operawire.com

Ten Singers Headed to Final Round of the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the 10 finalists selected from the April 24, 2022, semi-final round of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage in the Grand Finals Concert hosted by Nadine Sierra and accompanied by the Met Orchestra under the baton of maestro Marco Armiliato. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
operawire.com

Renée Fleming, Russell Thomas, Joyce DiDonato, Golda Schultz, Juan Diego Flórez Headline Carnegie Hall’s 2022-23 Season

Carnegie Hall has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Christina Pluhar’s L’Arpeggiata will join forces with countertenor Philippe Jaroussky for music by Boësset, Cazzati, Guedron, Moulinié, Couperin, and others. Performance Date: Oct. 14, 2022.
operawire.com

Peter Gelb Announces More Productions Directed by Simon Stone at the Met Opera

(Credit: Jonathan Tichler / Met Opera) Peter Gelb has revealed that Simon Stone will return to the Metropolitan Opera to direct another new production. In an interview with the New York Times, the company’s General Manager said that the Met will stage Stone’s production of Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence,” which was first produced at the Festival Aix-En-Provence.
The Guardian

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra to perform at 2022 BBC Proms

The opening week of the BBC Proms will feature a newly formed Ukrainian orchestra that includes refugees and musicians who have been exempt from fighting, in a move the event organisers say will be a “powerful statement”. The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, which will play on 21 July and...
The Guardian

‘The past is immaterial’: Ry Cooder and Taj Mahal, reunited after 56 years

Ry Cooder was just 14 when he first saw Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee playing live. “Just their walk to the stage was unbelievably dramatic,” he remembers. The harmonica and guitar-playing folk-blues duo were appearing at a small club in West Hollywood called the Ash Grove. “They came through the audience,” Cooder says, “and Brownie was walking with difficulty, with a built-up shoe, having had polio. And Sonny was hanging on to him, because he was blind. When you are that age everything you encounter – at least for me, in music – is a tremendous revelation. Particularly if you come from Santa Monica – a wasteland of nothingness!”
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
