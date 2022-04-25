ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How to assess a community's resilience

For ranching communities on the east side of the Baja California Peninsula, groundwater springs are their primary source of freshwater. The economic livelihoods of roughly 4,000 people, who call themselves Choyeros, are closely tied to the springs and to wells, which provide water for their families and their livestock. Communities like...

Crisis Leadership Predicts Overall Leadership Effectiveness

In the fog of crisis, most people search for guidance. They search for an effective crisis leader. Having a vision, being decisive, showing integrity, communicating effectively, and fostering support enhance crisis leadership. Fostering reliability, physical safety, and effective education may be keys to building resilient communities. "Wanted–A Leader! In every...
Assessing placement bias of the global river gauge network

Knowing where and when rivers flow is paramount to managing freshwater ecosystems. Yet stream gauging stations are distributed sparsely across rivers globally and may not capture the diversity of fluvial network properties and anthropogenic influences. Here we evaluate the placement bias of a global stream gauge dataset on its representation of socioecological, hydrologic, climatic and physiographic diversity of rivers. We find that gauges are located disproportionally in large, perennial rivers draining more human-occupied watersheds. Gauges are sparsely distributed in protected areas and rivers characterized by non-perennial flow regimes, both of which are critical to freshwater conservation and water security concerns. Disparities between the geography of the global gauging network and the broad diversity of streams and rivers weakens our ability to understand critical hydrologic processes and make informed water-management and policy decisions. Our findings underscore the need to address current gauge placement biases by investing in and prioritizing the installation of new gauging stations, embracing alternative water-monitoring strategies, advancing innovation in hydrologic modelling, and increasing accessibility of local and regional gauging data to support human responses to water challenges, both today and in the future.
Meet the forest microbes that can survive megafires

New research shows fungi and bacteria able to survive redwood tanoak forest megafires are microbial 'cousins' that often increase in abundance after feeling the flames. New UC Riverside research shows fungi and bacteria able to survive redwood tanoak forest megafires are microbial "cousins" that often increase in abundance after feeling the flames.
Pathogens can hitch a ride on plastic to reach the sea

Microplastics are a pathway for pathogens on land to reach the ocean, with likely consequences for human and wildlife health, according to a new study. This study connects microplastic pollution in the ocean with land-based, diseases-carrying pathogens. The study, published April 26 in the journal Scientific Reports, is the first to connect microplastics in the ocean with land-based pathogens.
Study identifies gaps in monitoring of streams

'We find that gauges are located disproportionally in large, perennial rivers draining more human-occupied watersheds,' the authors write in their paper, which will be published on April 25 in Nature Sustainability. 'Gauges are sparsely distributed in protected areas and rivers characterized by non-perennial flow regimes, both of which are critical to freshwater conservation and water security concerns.'
Study examines resilience of immigrant youth in various living arrangements

A new study is the first to examine the resilience and emotional well-being of adolescent migrants from Latin America who came to the U.S. as unaccompanied minors, with special attention to the impact of household composition. The majority of youth interviewed for the study were resilient without signs of problematic emotional health, despite past exposures to violence and limited access to schooling. However, resilience and psychological well-being were lower in households in which youth did not live with family members and had no family member support.
