Philadelphia, PA

Being in nature: Good for mind, body and nutrition

Science Daily
 1 day ago

Researchers have investigated how nature relatedness -- simply feeling connected with the natural world -- benefits dietary diversity and fruit and vegetable intake. In late 2020, Canadian doctors made headlines for "prescribing nature," or recommended time outdoors based on research that suggests people who spent two or more hours in nature...

www.sciencedaily.com

shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein, According To Dietitians

If you’ve ever done any research on healthy weight loss you’ll likely have found that protein is one of the vital nutrients you must eat regularly in order to feel properly fueled and promote healthy muscle growth and an effective metabolism. While protein is just one of three nutrients that your body needs (the other two being carbs and fats) it is undeniably important for achieving healthy and sustainable weight loss due to its ability to keep you full for longer and reduce the need for snacking, making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit.
sciencealert.com

Not All Kinds of Alcohol Are Equally Bad For Body Fat, Study Suggests

Drinking beer and spirits is linked to elevated levels of visceral fat – the harmful type of fat that is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and other health complications – whereas drinking wine shows no such association with levels of this harmful fat and may even be protective against it, depending on the type of wine consumed.
MedicalXpress

Intense exercise while dieting may reduce cravings for fatty food

In a study that offers hope for human dieters, rats on a 30-day diet who exercised intensely resisted cues for favored, high-fat food pellets. The experiment was designed to test resistance to the phenomenon known as "incubation of craving," meaning the longer a desired substance is denied, the harder it is to ignore signals for it. The findings suggest that exercise modulated how hard the rats were willing to work for cues associated with the pellets, reflecting how much they craved them.
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss

Losing weight healthily is all about eating the right foods when you are hungry, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, what you eat and when you eat matters, as health experts often swear by meal planning and preparing food ahead of time to help structure your day. If you find yourself hungry after dinner and before bed and are worried about potential weight gain hindering your weight loss efforts, read on for snacking advice from dietitians. We checked in with registered dietitians: Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN at Dietitians Delivered PLLC, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, of Health Canal and Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN of Sporting Smiles for a tasty (and super healthy!) suggestion.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
LisaB

Experts said, Abdominal fat can reduce with vegetables and liquids

How to lose abdominal fatCharles Gaudreault/Unsplash. Reducing stubborn belly fat is a challenge by itself. Health experts noticed this problem and published articles addressing specific ways to reduce abdominal fat. The health effects of abdominal fat are extensive, affecting the heart and digestive system while contributing to diseases like diabetes.
marthastewart.com

Good News—Science Says That Eating Chocolate Really Does Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease

There are a handful of ways to reduce your risk of heart disease, including maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly—but what about having a sweet tooth? While it doesn't sound likely, a new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cocoa extract supplements may lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
MedicalXpress

Eating habits during COVID-19 pandemic

What effect have self-isolation and quarantine had on body weight and diet during the COVID-19 pandemic? Research published in the International Journal of Environment and Health looks at this troubling issue. The emergence of a novel coronavirus towards the end of 2019 and the subsequent global pandemic have left few...
CNBC

A nutritionist shares the 35 best foods to boost mood and brain energy levels: 'Put these on your grocery list'

Food and mood are so intricately connected that they've inspired a new area of brain study: Nutritional psychiatry, which examines how what we eat impacts how we feel. As a dietitian and nutritionist who has researched and experienced this connection firsthand, I find it infinitely fascinating that we can empower ourselves to feel partly — or sometimes entirely — better based on our dietary habits.
Muscle And Fitness

When It Comes To Carbohydrates, Consider Glycemic Index

There are three basic macronutrients: protein, fat, and carbohydrate. They are all some combination of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, with protein also containing nitrogen. The particular molecular construction of each accounts for how it functions in the body. For example, caloric content: Protein and carbohydrates contain 4 calories per gram, fat is 9 calories. (Alcohol is 7 calories per gram.) Caloric content is extremely important when it comes to planning a diet to stay in a negative caloric balance. So along with making sure to ingest enough protein (at least 1 gram for every 2.2 pounds of lean body mass), bodybuilders need to exercise to burn up energy and limit their food and caloric intake sufficiently.
