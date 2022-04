Two AL Central foes get set for battle on Tuesday night. The reigning division champions Chicago White Sox are off to a slow start as injuries have hindred them already this season, with Eloy Jimenez going down this weekend to a hamstring injury. Still, the team has one of the most vaunted lineups in baseball that mashes against left handed pitching, which they are set to face on Tuesday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO