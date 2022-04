(April 22, 2022) Josh August was recently named the new Stephen Decatur varsity wrestling team’s head coach. “It’s an honor. Not everyone gets the chance to take over a four-time, state championship-level team, especially on the Eastern Shore,” August said. “There’s a lot of expectations within the team itself … There’s like a legacy behind Decatur wresting and I’d like to continue to keep that going. It’s a big undertaking, and like I said there’s pressure to continue to be good, but it’s pressure we’re putting on ourselves, and I look forward to it.”

BERLIN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO